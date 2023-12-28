Woman charged after shooting injures DoorDasher dropping off McDonald’s delivery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old woman from Kansas City is in custody after a shooting that injured a DoorDash driver.

Court documents filed in Jackson County said a man arrived at a location he was supposed to deliver McDonald’s to and was walking off the porch when he heard a gunshot and felt pain in his lower leg.

The shooting happened on Dec. 20, 2023, just after 5:30 p.m. When officers who were called on a shooting arrived at the location they found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. After surrounding the home and calling all occupants of it out, 27-year-old Marissa Leonard came out and “spontaneously uttered to officers that she had to shoot into the ground because she was frightened that the victim was trying to force his way into the residence.”

The DoorDasher told officers he saw a woman in her mid-to-late 40s on the porch. He walked up on the porch and handed her the food, and said he told the woman he needed to take a picture to prove the food was delivered. Sending a photo of the delivered food is a part of DoorDash’s standard operating procedure.

Court documents said the woman told the man he was drunk and walked back into the residence. The man “turned to walk off the porch and heard a gunshot and felt pain in his lower leg.” The man said he saw Leonard in the doorway after the gunshot was fired and said she was the only person outside when he was shot. Police said the victim was later shown a photo line-up by detectives and was unable to pick out the suspect.

Leonard was charged with two felonies; second-degree assault and armed criminal action following the incident. The 27-year-old woman told police when she went outside to get her food she saw a “drunk and belligerent black male parked next door.” She told police she yelled at the man to tell him the food was ordered to her house and then went inside the residence.

Leonard said her mom went outside and told the driver he did not need a picture and to leave their property. She told detectives on Dec. 21 that she thought the driver was attempting to get into the home and told him to go away while informing him that they were armed. Shortly after, Leonard said she sent a warning shot into the ground to the right of the driver.

