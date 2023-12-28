Vacant building fires increase as colder weather moves into Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the colder weather moves in vacant building fires become more common in Kansas City. It goes hand in hand with an increase in homelessness too.

“It’s a jungle out there,” said City Union Mission guest, George Lyles.

Lyles lived outside for two months in a Kansas City park.

“You’re nasty, you’re wearing the same thing every day, it’s no fun,” said Lyles.

Now, he is seeking shelter with City Union Mission, though not all unhoused individuals take that route.

The Kansas City Missouri fire department is responding to more encampment fires. Boarded-up buildings are often a choice for those facing homelessness to try and stay warm in the winter.

KCMO Fire said it’s a safety concern with how the weather can make the buildings decay and make it hard for people to leave if a fire gets out of control.

“We run between 150 to 200 residential vacant structure fires a year,” said Kansas City Fire Department Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer, Michael Hopkins.

KCMO Fire responds to 40-50 vacant commercial building fires a year as well. Hopkins said if you average it out, that comes to a vacant building fire every 2 1/2 days, though most are seen in the fall and winter. He also said these fires are preventable, and they work to keep track of vacant buildings with a history of fires with the computer-aided dispatch system.

“We will have notes so if we run it a second or a third time it will tell us if it is a vacant structure, do not enter, some of them we have been in them and we just can’t go in them anymore,” said Hopkins.

It can also be dangerous, as many buildings have broken windows, causing walls and floors to deteriorate from the weather. When the fire department responds to these fires, they get it on a dangerous buildings list, but it can take months for the city to contact the owner as some do not live nearby or can be hard to find.

The city said it gets about 150 reports a year. A standard demolition can take up to 120 days, according to the KCMO city officials. They said that emergency demolitions happen within 24 hours. Those buildings are ones that put the safety and welfare of the public at risk and are in imminent danger of collapsing based on their structural integrity.

City Union Mission CEO and Executive Director, Terry Megli said outreach teams are in full force this time of year at encampments and across the city to try and get people inside.

“They don’t have to live like that we want people to change when they come here and improve their life,” said City Union Mission CEO and Executive Director, Terry Megli.

Megli said it can take time to meet people where they are, though they encourage anyone they meet with to avoid living outdoors. He does expect City Union Mission shelters to reach capacity this winter. They work with seven other shelters in Zero KC to ensure anyone needing a place to stay can find one, instead of going back out on the streets.

Hopkins said if you live in an area that has a boarded-up building and see something suspicious, call 911 or emergency services. This can help the city get the vacant structures taken care of before a fire causes damage or puts others in danger.

To learn more about KCMO's dangerous buildings ordinance, click here.

