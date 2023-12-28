‘Show-Me’ the money: Kansas, Missouri minimum wage gap increases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri minimum wage has already left Kansas in the dust, but soon the difference between Stateline will be even greater.

Missouri’s minimum wage increases again on Jan. 1, 2024. The minimum wage in Kansas will stay the same. The difference separated by the state line will be $5.05.

Kansas Senator Ethan Corson, D-Prairie Village, plans to introduce a bill to raise the minimum wage to $10 an hour in 2025, and then $2 an hour every year until it maxes out at $16 per hour.

Corson made a similar attempt last year but ran into opposition in Topeka.

“It’s really frustrating, the Kansas minimum wage has not been increased since 2010,” Corson said. “My view is if you’re a Kansan, and you’re working full time, you should not be living in poverty – you should not be dependent on government assistance.”

KCTV 5 reached out to 17 Republican Senators, and Senator Mark Steffen, R-Hutchinson, replied via email to share his views on raising the minimum wage in Kansas.

“A minimum wage is just more government regulation. Our free market takes care of these issues just fine. We empower individuals and businesses by keeping government from becoming an obstacle to growth,” Steffen said.

“Ethan is well intended. Unfortunately, his approach stifles free enterprise. Amazing as it may seem, more government equates to more dependence and less success. We see it happen time after time.”

Besides this, Steffen believes the opposition’s chief complaints are that a raise in wages would hurt businesses in Kansas and these minimum wage workers don’t exist for the most part.

“That is just really not true – you think about the folks who are bussing tables, waiting on tables, the folks who really kept places open over the holiday weekend, your folks who were stocking your shelves,” Steffen said. “They are really important positions for our daily lives, for our community, for our economy, our childcare workers – a lot of these folks are minimum wage workers.”

The difference in minimum wage in Missouri and Kansas is exacerbated when it comes to workers that receive tips. In Missouri it’s $6 an hour and in Kansas it’s $2.13. Corson’s bill will increase it to $3.25, but more importantly he’d like to put in a failsafe that doesn’t exist in Kansas.

“(It’d) guarantee those workers that if they are not making minimum wage, with the tips being included, that their employer will make up the difference of that, so they would be making an actual minimum wage salary,” Corson said. “In Missouri, if a worker doesn’t reach with their tips included – doesn’t reach the minimum wage, then the employer has to make up that difference, and I think Kansas should do the same.”

