SevenDays Kindness Scholarship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jill Andersen, Director of Youth Education joins Jillian and Shane to share a unique opportunity for high school seniors to earn a scholarship based off of work in the community.

The mission of SevenDays is to diminish hate through acts of kindness.

For more information on the scholarship and the work SevenDays does in the community visit sevendays.org

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.