SevenDays Kindness Scholarship

By KCTV5 Sales
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jill Andersen, Director of Youth Education joins Jillian and Shane to share a unique opportunity for high school seniors to earn a scholarship based off of work in the community.

The mission of SevenDays is to diminish hate through acts of kindness.

For more information on the scholarship and the work SevenDays does in the community visit sevendays.org

