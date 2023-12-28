Retail theft sting in Lenexa during holiday shopping season nets 48 arrests
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police arrested four dozen suspects in a span of 11 days following a focused operation to combat retail store theft.
Lenexa police stated Thursday morning that retail theft operation comprising multiple units within the department narrowed their attention on the high-density shopping areas near West 95th Street and Quivira Road.
Officers arrested 48 people on suspicion of various charges, including:
- theft
- felony theft
- possession of stolen property
- distribution of narcotics (fentanyl)
- possession of narcotics
- counterfeiting
- child endangerment
- DUI
Police also said that they recovered three guns and two stolen vehicles during their operation.
ALSO READ: Lenexa police seize two firearms, accessories from two juvenile suspects
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.