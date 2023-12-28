Retail theft sting in Lenexa during holiday shopping season nets 48 arrests

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police arrested four dozen suspects in a span of 11 days following a focused operation to combat retail store theft.

Lenexa police stated Thursday morning that retail theft operation comprising multiple units within the department narrowed their attention on the high-density shopping areas near West 95th Street and Quivira Road.

Officers arrested 48 people on suspicion of various charges, including:

theft

felony theft

possession of stolen property

distribution of narcotics (fentanyl)

possession of narcotics

counterfeiting

child endangerment

DUI

Police also said that they recovered three guns and two stolen vehicles during their operation.

