Retail theft sting in Lenexa during holiday shopping season nets 48 arrests

FILE — Police arrested 48 suspects in connection with a retail theft operation.
FILE — Police arrested 48 suspects in connection with a retail theft operation.(WAFB)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police arrested four dozen suspects in a span of 11 days following a focused operation to combat retail store theft.

Lenexa police stated Thursday morning that retail theft operation comprising multiple units within the department narrowed their attention on the high-density shopping areas near West 95th Street and Quivira Road.

Officers arrested 48 people on suspicion of various charges, including:

  • theft
  • felony theft
  • possession of stolen property
  • distribution of narcotics (fentanyl)
  • possession of narcotics
  • counterfeiting
  • child endangerment
  • DUI

Police also said that they recovered three guns and two stolen vehicles during their operation.

