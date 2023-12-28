Aging & Style
Raytown South Wrestling Program Goes Big for Holiday Tourney

By KCTV5 Sales
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The entire Raytown South Wrestling Program is being recognized this week, specifically the coaching staff for having extra festive fun at the annual holiday wrestling tourney!

The coaches made appearances as the Grinch, Santa and Mrs. Clause and had a ton of fun putting on a show. Congratulations on being our Spectrum High School Star of the Week!

Send us your nomination and tell us why they should be selected. Then tune in to My KC LIVE every Friday for the latest Spectrum High School Star of the Week.

Sponsored by Spectrum.

