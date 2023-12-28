Raising homeless pet awareness at 2024 Rose Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hill’s Pet Nutrition will raise awareness about the importance of ending pet homelessness with its “Feed The Love” float in the 2024 Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

“Shelters and hill’s are about so much more than just pet adoption, that is so important, but it’s really about everything that we do together as organizations to feed that relationship,” said Hill’s Pet Nutrition’s Food, Shelter & Love program lead Joann Fuller.

The 55-foot float celebrating the relationship between pets and their people will be on full display during the parade going on from 10 a.m. to noon CT. From kittens playing under a cat tree, to a hungry dog wearing an “Adopt Me” bandana, the float showcases what it’s like to give a shelter pet a welcoming home.

They want to encourage people to adopt and recognize science-led nutrition, along with raising that awareness that animals out there need loving homes. They are also looking at this opportunity to broadcast to millions of people across the world about the lack of diversity with animal care workers. Overall, get the word out about what they do and what they want to see moving forward for years to come.

“Making sure that pets that are homeless can find a loving home but also making sure that pets that are in loving homes have the opportunity to stay there.”

Also featured on the float will be Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson, stars of Nat Geo Wild’s Critter Fixers: Country Vets. Hill’s Pet Nutrition ambassadors will be on the floats to recognize the important role veterinary professionals and animal care workers play in helping pets live their best possible life.

“A million people watch this parade on the ground, but about 32 million U.S. television viewers are going to tune in, and the Rose Parade is projected in about 60 countries around the world. So, a huge audience and a huge platform.”

The Hill’s Pet Nutrition and Pasadena Humane “Feed The Love” float is most likely going to be in the first third of the parade.

“Stay tuned early in the morning and we’ll be waving at you from our float.”

Nicki Baty, U.S. President of Hill’s Pet Nutrition, wrote in a statement, “Over the last 21 years, the Hill’s Food, Shelter & Love program has partnered with hundreds of shelters to help more than 13 million pets find new homes. We look forward to using the 2024 Rose Parade as a platform to encourage adoption and help more pets find new, loving homes.”

To learn more about Hill’s Pet Nutrition’s commitment to shelter pets, visit hillspet.com/shelter.

