Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after hit-and-run crash on 27th and Wabash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian left one person with life-threatening injuries Wednesday night.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said a pedestrian appeared to be crossing 27th Street when they were hit by a black sedan heading west.

The sedan struck the pedestrian and left the scene. The vehicle was last seen heading westbound on 27th Street following the crash that happened shortly after 7:30 p.m.

KCPD said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

