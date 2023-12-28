Missouri’s 2023 on track to see fewest unemployment claims in at least a decade

Applicants report backlogged unemployment system despite pandemic recovery
Missouri's Department of Labor and Industrial Relations office of the Division of Employment...
Missouri's Department of Labor and Industrial Relations office of the Division of Employment Security is located on Jefferson City's Dunklin Street.(First Alert 4)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri’s unemployment rate was 3.2% in November, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

While the figure represents the year’s highest thus far, it continues to be below 5%, which economists interpret as a healthy economic indicator.

Still, some applicants are reporting Missouri’s unemployment office is struggling to process unemployment claims, which they say has created a crippling backlog.

“I just went in today, and I noticed something kind of amiss,” said James Michael, a seasonal employee in Branson. “[The department staffer] told me I was one of many calls this morning, and yesterday, there were 3,500 calls that they had to deal with, regarding a hold on unemployment.”

Michael said he was told that his benefits would not arrive for roughly 6 to 8 weeks.

“I’ve never had a situation like this, come up,” Michael said. “There’s been little glitches, but this was like major.”

The department said while the holidays are an exceptionally busy time of year, their staff are handling the work load in a “normal” timeframe.

“Currently, DES is processing unemployment claims in a normal, expected timeframe,” said department spokesperson Maura Browning. “As of today, DES is processing approximately 5,000 claims. Every claim is unique. If issues arise that require further examination, a payment will not be made until the determination of eligibility is established.”

Browning said incomplete information, contradictory records and alternative job separations are examples of issues that can cause delays in benefits.

The Regional Claims Centers routinely answer more than 2,100 calls per day, according to Browning. Mondays are always the highest call volume and, with Christmas falling on a Monday, DES received over 7,000 calls on the 26th, as well as 4,909 calls on Dec. 18 and 2,848 on Dec. 19.

Data from the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations shows 2023 is on track to see the fewest initial unemployment claims in at least a decade.

As of Dec. 16, there have been 160,967 claims submitted to the state. The year 2020, in which the COVID-19 pandemic caused massive economic disruption, saw 828,289 Missouri claims filed.

YearsInitial Unemployment Claims Filed
2013363,604
2014354,575
2015294,663
2016259,490
2017239,123
2018217,332
2019183,823
2020828,289
2021522,656
2022253,236
2023 (as of 12/16)160,967

“I think what we are seeing is a recovery from that,” said Julie Su, Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor.

In a September interview with the bureau, Secretary Su said targeted domestic investment in key sectors helped the U.S. economy rebuild it’s job market from the COVID-19 slump.

“Economic policies that invest in Americans, invest in American industries, bring back good jobs, including jobs that weren’t here even before the pandemic,” Su said. “That’s the kind of investment that we’re seeing now and those things are making a difference.”

Meanwhile, starting on January 1, Missouri’s minimum wage will increase by 30 cents to $12.30 per hour.

Missouri is one of 25 states raising that minimum in 2024. The federal minimum still at $7.25 an hour.

