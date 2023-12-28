Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Man arrested for murder in connection with Ulysses man’s 2020 disappearance

Oscar Corrales 44, of Garden City, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder...
Oscar Corrales 44, of Garden City, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder connected to the death of AJ Perez.(Heilman, Matthew | Finney County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Finney County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Garden City man for murder in connection with the December 2020 disappearance of Alexander “AJ” Perez, from Ulysses.

Oscar Corrales, 44, of Garden City, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a warrant for second-degree murder.

The KBI said on Dec. 14, 2020, family members of then-35-year-old Perez reported him missing to the Ulysses Police Department. Fast forward to Jan. 12, 2021, the KBI said the Grant County Sheriff’s Office requested the agency’s assistance as foul play was now suspected in Perez’s disappearance.

With the investigation leading to Corrales’ arrest nearly three years later, the KBI said the murder suspect was also booked for racketeering, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft.

The KBI said Corrales was arrested at the Finney County Jail where he was held on unrelated charges. The investigation in this case continues.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Grain Valley Police Department, Grain Valley, Mo.
Deadly shooting between father and son Christmas night in Grain Valley
Gary Wheeler is charged with attempted capital murder.
Shawnee man charged with attempted capital murder
Franklin Eason was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Man charged with killing his father following argument at kitchen table on Christmas
About 43,800 property owners in Jackson County are challenging their assessments.
Last-minute moves for Jackson County property owners and taxes
File: Woman taken to hospital later dies from gunshot wounds
KCPD: Woman shot, dies hours later at hospital

Latest News

Body of missing 18-year-old found in Clay County
Clay Chastain sues Kansas City mayor, city manager alleging election interference
Grayson O'Connor
Community celebrates what would’ve been 6th birthday for Grayson O’Connor
Tuesday night, the day after Christmas, Chelsea Williams was outside of one of her brother’s...
Family speaks out after pregnant KC woman is shot and killed, marking 179th homicide
Tuesday night, the day after Christmas, Chelsea Williams was outside of one of her brother’s...
Family speaks out after pregnant Kansas City woman is shot and killed, marking 179th homicide