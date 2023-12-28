Man arrested for murder in connection with Ulysses man’s 2020 disappearance

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Finney County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Garden City man for murder in connection with the December 2020 disappearance of Alexander “AJ” Perez, from Ulysses.

Oscar Corrales, 44, of Garden City, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a warrant for second-degree murder.

The KBI said on Dec. 14, 2020, family members of then-35-year-old Perez reported him missing to the Ulysses Police Department. Fast forward to Jan. 12, 2021, the KBI said the Grant County Sheriff’s Office requested the agency’s assistance as foul play was now suspected in Perez’s disappearance.

With the investigation leading to Corrales’ arrest nearly three years later, the KBI said the murder suspect was also booked for racketeering, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft.

The KBI said Corrales was arrested at the Finney County Jail where he was held on unrelated charges. The investigation in this case continues.

