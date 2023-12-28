Lyla Moerira, Star of the Week!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Congratulations to Lyla Moerira for being selected to the District Honor Choir for the third year in a row!

Lyla is a sophomore at Olathe Northwest and is our Spectrum high school star of the week.

Send us your nomination and tell us why they should be selected. Then tune in to My KC LIVE every Friday for the latest Spectrum High School Star of the Week.

Sponsored by Spectrum.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.