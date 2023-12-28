Aging & Style
Lyla Moerira, Star of the Week!

By KCTV5 Sales
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Congratulations to Lyla Moerira for being selected to the District Honor Choir for the third year in a row!

Lyla is a sophomore at Olathe Northwest and is our Spectrum high school star of the week.

Send us your nomination and tell us why they should be selected. Then tune in to My KC LIVE every Friday for the latest Spectrum High School Star of the Week.

Sponsored by Spectrum.

Lyla Moerira, Star of the Week!
Lonita Cook Interviews the Star of Genie!
Shoutout to the student section at Shawnee Mission Northwest
