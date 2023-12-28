Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KCPD looking for missing 16-year-old girl

KCPD is looking for missing 16-year-old Ashanti Abraham.
KCPD is looking for missing 16-year-old Ashanti Abraham.(Kansas City Missouri Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

KCPD said Ashanti Abraham was last seen in the 5700 block of Walrond Avenue at 6:$5 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Abraham is 5-foot-7, 160 pounds and has brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

Police said she made concerning statements to her family before going missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grain Valley Police Department, Grain Valley, Mo.
Deadly shooting between father and son Christmas night in Grain Valley
Gary Wheeler is charged with attempted capital murder.
Shawnee man charged with attempted capital murder
Franklin Eason was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Man charged with killing his father following argument at kitchen table on Christmas
About 43,800 property owners in Jackson County are challenging their assessments.
Last-minute moves for Jackson County property owners and taxes
File: Woman taken to hospital later dies from gunshot wounds
KCPD: Woman shot, dies hours later at hospital

Latest News

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after hit-and-run crash on 27th and Wabash
67-year-old Wilfred Powell is missing.
KCK police share silver alert for missing 67-year-old man
Body of missing 18-year-old found in Clay County
Clay Chastain sues Kansas City mayor, city manager alleging election interference