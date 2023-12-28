KCPD looking for missing 16-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

KCPD said Ashanti Abraham was last seen in the 5700 block of Walrond Avenue at 6:$5 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Abraham is 5-foot-7, 160 pounds and has brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

Police said she made concerning statements to her family before going missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.