Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KCK police share silver alert for missing 67-year-old man

67-year-old Wilfred Powell is missing.
67-year-old Wilfred Powell is missing.(Kansas City, Kansas Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing 67-year-old man who hasn’t been seen for two weeks.

Kansas City, Kansas Police said Wilfred Powell was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 13, at the Frank Williams Center in the 1200 block of N. 7th Street.

Powell is 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds. He’s blind and suffers from mental health illnesses according to the police.

Powell was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with gray and white accents, gray athletic pants and black and white shoes. Police said he also frequently spends time in the 2800 block of Sewell Ave.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grain Valley Police Department, Grain Valley, Mo.
Deadly shooting between father and son Christmas night in Grain Valley
Gary Wheeler is charged with attempted capital murder.
Shawnee man charged with attempted capital murder
Franklin Eason was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Man charged with killing his father following argument at kitchen table on Christmas
About 43,800 property owners in Jackson County are challenging their assessments.
Last-minute moves for Jackson County property owners and taxes
File: Woman taken to hospital later dies from gunshot wounds
KCPD: Woman shot, dies hours later at hospital

Latest News

Body of missing 18-year-old found in Clay County
Clay Chastain sues Kansas City mayor, city manager alleging election interference
Grayson O'Connor
Community celebrates what would’ve been 6th birthday for Grayson O’Connor
Tuesday night, the day after Christmas, Chelsea Williams was outside of one of her brother’s...
Family speaks out after pregnant KC woman is shot and killed, marking 179th homicide