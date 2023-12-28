KCK police share silver alert for missing 67-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing 67-year-old man who hasn’t been seen for two weeks.

Kansas City, Kansas Police said Wilfred Powell was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 13, at the Frank Williams Center in the 1200 block of N. 7th Street.

Powell is 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds. He’s blind and suffers from mental health illnesses according to the police.

Powell was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with gray and white accents, gray athletic pants and black and white shoes. Police said he also frequently spends time in the 2800 block of Sewell Ave.

