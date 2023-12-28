Inmate sentenced for using bed sheet in crime against officer

LEAVENWORTH, Mo. (KCTV) - A man accused of trying to choke a jail officer with a bedsheet has been sentenced.

Court documents state that on August 14, 2023, officers were conducting their official duties at the Leavenworth County Jail when 29-year-old Shaun Rogan of Leavenworth called them to his cell. At the time, Rogan was housed in a single-person cell and on heightened watch status as he detoxed from fentanyl.

Rogan told officers he needed his jail-issued blanket and washcloth exchanged because they were dirty. As the officer was exiting the cell to exchange the items, Rogan used the jail-issued sheet to wrap it around the officer’s neck in an attempt to choke the officer.

Rogan was sentenced to 13 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer.

“Our jail staff works diligently to ensure peace within correctional facilities. Any attack on these officers is obviously inexcusable. We’re grateful the officer’s injuries were not more severe,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

During a plea hearing held November 8, Rogan pleaded “no contest” to the charge of Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer.

