Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Inmate sentenced for using bed sheet in crime against officer

File: Leavenworth County Jail
File: Leavenworth County Jail
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Mo. (KCTV) - A man accused of trying to choke a jail officer with a bedsheet has been sentenced.

Court documents state that on August 14, 2023, officers were conducting their official duties at the Leavenworth County Jail when 29-year-old Shaun Rogan of Leavenworth called them to his cell. At the time, Rogan was housed in a single-person cell and on heightened watch status as he detoxed from fentanyl.

Rogan told officers he needed his jail-issued blanket and washcloth exchanged because they were dirty. As the officer was exiting the cell to exchange the items, Rogan used the jail-issued sheet to wrap it around the officer’s neck in an attempt to choke the officer.

Rogan was sentenced to 13 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer.

“Our jail staff works diligently to ensure peace within correctional facilities. Any attack on these officers is obviously inexcusable. We’re grateful the officer’s injuries were not more severe,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

During a plea hearing held November 8, Rogan pleaded “no contest” to the charge of Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin Eason was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Man charged with killing his father following argument at kitchen table on Christmas
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
66-year-old Robert Skafte, a former Kansas City Ballet dancer, was killed earlier this month...
Former KC Ballet dancer stabbed, beaten to death with golf club in Minneapolis
File: Woman taken to hospital later dies from gunshot wounds
KCPD: Woman shot, dies hours later at hospital
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

Clay County prosecutors charge Elena Delcarmen Flores with first-degree murder and other...
Woman charged with first-degree murder MIA after body found in KC-area park
Feed The Love Float, Rose Parade
Raising homeless pet awareness at 2024 Rose Parade
Raising pet homelessness awareness at 2024 Rose Parade
Raising pet homelessness awareness at 2024 Rose Parade
FILE — Police arrested 48 suspects in connection with a retail theft operation.
Retail theft sting in Lenexa during holiday shopping season nets 48 arrests