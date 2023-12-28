Hollywood Casino shows off new renovations as gambling remains illegal in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The state of Missouri is one of 12 states where sports betting is still illegal. A proposed bill wants to make sports betting legal in a licensed facility or online. The future of that bill is uncertain. Meanwhile, in the neighboring state of Kansas, sports betting continues to thrive.

A newly renovated sportsbook opened at Hollywood Casino on Wednesday. But a new pre-filed bill modifies the definition of gambling in Missouri to include sports wagering.

It also makes it an annual requirement for $1 million to be allocated to the Compulsive Gamblers Fund.

The stakes are high for sports betting in the state of Kansas. The activity became legal in the state in September 2022, and its first year generated $20 million. In all of 2023, Kansas generated more than $40 million via sports gambling.

“Sports betting in general has grown in the U.S.,” said sportsbook manager Tanner Rome.

He says the Hollywood Casino in KCK is the only place you can physically bet on sports in the KC metro area.

“It makes them interested in sports. As long as they are being smart with it, it’s fun to see,” said Rome.

The proof of its growing popularity is in the numbers. This year, more than $904 million was wagered and the state brought in $4.3 million in taxes.

“Legal sports betting when regulated and implemented in the right way can be a great benefit to the local and state economy,” said Hollywood casino general manager Lydia Garvey.

The Hollywood Casino cites the success of local sports teams like the Chiefs and Royals as an incentive for people to place their bets. At their casino alone this year, they’ve seen nearly $80 million in settled wagers and that number is growing.

“Obviously, just keep going up. As long as people keep being responsible, that’s our number one priority is bet within your means and I hope to see more growth moving forward,” said Rome.

In the state of Missouri, the debate to legalize sports betting continues. The bill pre-filed earlier this month authorizes sports betting to be conducted on an excursion gambling boat or online. It also requires programs to provide treatment, prevention, and education services for people with compulsive gambling issues.

Many players go across the state lines from Missouri to gamble at the Hollywood Casino. They say there are measures in place to ensure people are sports betting responsibly. Concerns about gambling addiction are part of the opposition to the bill.

“It’s important to us for our team members to understand if someone is increasing their frequency or the amount they’re gambling or if they’re chasing losses or if they’re angry or frustrated, we know these are signs to potentially get them help,” said Garvey.

The bill, or another one like it, could be heard when the Missouri legislative session resumes in January. If the bill passes, it could go into effect as early as August 2024.

