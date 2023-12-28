Holiday tree recycling centers open across the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the holiday season wraps up, many people across Kansas City need to throw out their Christmas tree.

“If you can buy a Christmas Tree and bring it home, you can still probably bring it somewhere else to get composted,” said Nadja Karpilow, an Environmental Planner with Mid-America Regional Council.

Holiday tree recycling centers are now open across the metro. In Johnson County, tree recycling is free and available to anyone, regardless of where they live. The county’s Parks & Rec. Department has four drop-off locations that are open through Jan. 31. Karpilow says it’s important to have a plan for your tree so you don’t break the law.

“You don’t want to just dump it and leave it in a parking lot or anything like that because that would be illegal dumping,” said Karpilow.

In Missouri, holiday trees are not allowed to go in the trash. They are considered yard waste – which the state banned from landfills.

“They can be turned into mulch and turned back into the earth, so there is no reason we should be filling up our landfill with things that don’t need to go in there,” said Karpilow.

When recycling your natural tree, experts advise taking off all ornaments and decorations, including lights. However, lights can be recycled – but separately.

“They have wires in them,” Karpilow said. “There is no need to throw them out because that can all be recycled.”

Karpilow also warns that old, dried out natural trees can pose a fire risk, so it’s important to get your tree taken care of.

“It’s already a dead tree, so it’s already dry. Certainly, if you leave it out, it will get dryer and could be a fire hazard,” Karpilow said.

If you are interested in finding a place to recycle your tree, you can find more information here.

