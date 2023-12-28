Aging & Style
Harvesters BackSnack program, volunteers help feed thousands of children every month

By Ryan Hennessy
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Harvesters relies on volunteers to provide food for the hungry in Greater Kansas City – spanning 26 counties in Missouri and Kansas.

In 2023, that volunteer contribution was more than 133,000 hours, according to Harvesters Communications Manager Matt Hamer.

“The combined donated hours of time is something like 64 full-time employees worth the work,” Hamer said. “It really helps us do our job, better focus on spending that money on making sure our programs are better.”

Every month, 226,000 people are provided meals by Harvesters, and of those 35% are children.

Loretta Rhodes and around 30 of her sand volleyball teammates were packing backpacks for the BackSnack program on Wednesday. Those bags are sent home with children after school, many of whom also receive free and reduced school lunches.

“I picture a child with just relief on their face that they have food for the next day, and that’s a good thing,” Rhodes said. “Makes me feel better to think there is something I can do, and I think a lot of people are probably looking for that.”

Before winter break, Harvesters helps provide schools with extra meals that go home with children, and the organization also provides special holiday meals for families.

