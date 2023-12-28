Aging & Style
Four elephants pregnant at Sedgwick County Zoo

Sedgwick County Zoo
Sedgwick County Zoo(Sedgwick County Zoo)
By Jeffrey Lutz
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’ll be a while before the public can meet them, but four baby elephants are arriving at Sedgwick County Zoo.

Here’s how zoo staff is describing its four pregnant elephants:

  • Simunye, 7 months pregnant, nurturing and protective, baby currently the size of a papaya
  • Talia, 6 months pregnant, independent and sassy, baby the size of a coconut
  • Xolani, 5 months pregnant, observant and cautious, baby the size of a grapefruit
  • Arusi, 4 months pregnant, center of attention and foody, baby the size of an avocado

Elephants are pregnant for about 18-22 months, so it could be up to a year before the first baby is born. Zoo staff promises updates on the pregnancies, which zoo staff say are inherently risky in the early stages.

“We maintain a cautious optimism and eagerly anticipate sharing updates along this journey,” staff said.

