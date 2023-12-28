Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Wintry mix to fall Thursday before drying up into the weekend

Wintry mix to fall Thursday before drying up into the weekend
By Greg Bennett
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Low pressure has moved well to the east, but we are still rotating in enough energy for a few isolated flurries for this morning. These flurries will fade into the afternoon and a cloudy condition will take over. We may still deal with damp conditions, which could lead to local areas developing black ice, so please be cautious while commuting. Temperature wise we will remain near average with a high temperature of 39°. Wind will still be blowing out of the northwest mainly between 10 and 15 mph, with occasional gusts up to 25 mph. This will lead to wind chill values in the afternoon in the lower and middle 20s. Heavy jackets and coats are advisable throughout the remainder of our Security Bank seven-day forecast. Though we remain dry, temperatures remain in the 30s clear into the new year for afternoon, high temperatures, and morning low temperatures in the lower 20s.  Wind chill values will range from the lower teens in the morning to the lower and middle 20s during the afternoon.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

