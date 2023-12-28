FIRST WARN FORECAST: Dry end to 2023, but expect New Year’s Eve & day to be cold

The drying trend is underway, minus the small opportunity for a few flurries late Thursday evening into early Friday morning. It looks like the better chance is going to be on the Missouri side, east of KC. I do not expect any accumulation or impacts to travel. Mostly cloudy skies overnight keep our temperatures regulated in the lower 30s. We will see those clouds decrease during the day on Friday with highs in the lower 40s. Those on the Kansas side will see sunshine first. A northwest breeze will keep our wind chills just a touch cooler. Mid 40s out there on Saturday with a cold front into Sunday. Highs will only be in the lower 30s, meaning the Chiefs game looks mighty cool. Kickoff temperature will be in the lower 30s, feeling like the lower 20s. The later we go into Sunday night, the colder our wind chills will be. By the time we ring in the new year at midnight, we will have wind chills in the teens. 2024 starts on a chilly not with many days in the upper 30s and lower 40s, but no real rain or snow chance as of now.

