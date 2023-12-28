Aging & Style
Firefighter released from hospital after minor injuries from morning fire

Flore Ave. Fire
Flore Ave. Fire(KCTV 5)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Kansas City Fire responded to the report of a house fire in the 8400 block of Flora.

On arrival, crews reported smoke and fire billowing. A search of the residence came back clear, no one was inside.

After several minutes of fighting the fire from inside, firefighters were forced to evacuate and the fire was battled from the outside.

One firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for further evaluation and was released overnight.

Dangerous buildings were ordered and the cause is under investigation by KCFD.

