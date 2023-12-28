Family speaks out after pregnant KC woman is shot and killed, marking 179th homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Instead of enjoying the holiday weekend, a family is grieving the loss of a loved one from a senseless act of violence in Kansas City.

179 people have been killed this year; the same number of lives lost back in 2020, which was the city’s record.

Tuesday night, the day after Christmas, Chelsea Williams was outside of one of her brother’s homes on Myrtle Ave when she was shot.

Police said when they arrived, they were told a family member tried to take her to the hospital but then called 911 to help along the way. She later died at the hospital.

“I feel like a piece of my heart is being ripped out of my chest,” said Tim Thurman, Chelsea’s brother, “she was a mother, a cousin, a sister, an auntie, a godmother, there’s a huge void that’s taken over my family right now.”

Chelsea’s life wasn’t the only one taken that night, she was also pregnant with her second child. Thurman said she suffered a lot in life and was looking forward to being a new mom again.

“That pregnancy was the highlight of our life right now, all she would talk about, all she would think about was her baby,” said Thurman.

Thurman said the loss of his sister has left a void in their hearts, especially for Chelsea’s 9-year-old daughter, Erin.

“Chelsea was the light of our family, everybody expected to see Chelsea’s face, everyone expected to see Chelsea’s smile, there wasn’t a person around that didn’t care about Chelsea,” said Thurman.

With the year coming to an end, and the homicide number tied for the most on record, Thurman said there is a lot of senseless violence happening for no reason, and his sister did not need to be a part of that number.

“At the end of the day, good people who live their life in a positive manner don’t deserve to go out like this,” he said.

When the medical examiner confirms that Chelsea was pregnant, that would be the 180th homicide this year, which would break the record.

The incident is still under investigation, but there is a reward of up to $25,000 for information that’s given anonymously to the tips hotline.

