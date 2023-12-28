Community celebrates what would’ve been 6th birthday for Grayson O’Connor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s been one month since the death of young Grayson O’Connor. On Dec. 27, Grayson would have turned six years old. Neighbors gathered not only to remember the boy but to also call for justice.

Neighbors tell KCTV Grayson was an outgoing little boy, he loved to draw and loved learning. Investigators are calling Grayson’s death suspicious, and his mother remains a “person of interest.” There are still so many questions surrounding the boy’s death, but the case has been sealed including any charges involved. Those who gathered today are demanding transparency.

Even after a month, Grayson’s suspicious fall from the top floor of the Grand Boulevard Lofts building is still fresh on many people’s minds, and they want the District Attorney’s Office to know they haven’t forgotten and want whoever’s responsible for what caused his fall held accountable.

Every toy laid at Grayson’s memorial in the alleyway where he was found dead was brought as a birthday present. Among those who gathered was Aley Savage, who’s a mother herself.

”I just wanted to show support and let Grayson know that he’s remembered,” Savage said. “A mother should be the one to protect their child, so no child should have to go through this.”

Victoria Shaw, who started the fundraiser Grayson’s Toy Box feels he was like family to her and everyone who attended.

“It really broke my heart because I have kids close to his age and at this point, it’s just really broken a lot of people’s hearts,” Shaw stated. “Because everyone really felt this child. I believe he should not just be remembered today, tomorrow but all the time.”

Grayson O’Connor’s mom remains “a person of interest” as Kansas City Police handed their investigation over to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office. But a judge sealed the case, until further notice.

“I believe that sealing evidence like that only protects the guilty and it does nothing but help escape justice for those who have been wrong,” Savage complained. “The public deserves to know what happened and those who are guilty should answer for it.”

”We want that case unsealed and we want answers,” Shaw added. “We want to know what’s taking so long, we want to know why he’s not resting right now? I want to know why there’s no justice.”

So much about the case, and what caused the boy to fall remain unknown, but people who attended urge everyone to look out for any child in need of help.

“When you have adults that are responsible for kids but not responsible to carry it out, we have to give more attention to the next kid,” Pat Clarke said after attending the memorial service.

KCTV reached out to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office for a response on where the case is and where the investigation goes from here but hasn’t heard back.

