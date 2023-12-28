Aging & Style
Bengals’ Brown Jr. got early Christmas gift after Saturday’s game

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) runs onto the field prior to an NFL...
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) runs onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First-year Cincinnati Bengal Orlando Brown Jr. got an early Christmas gift over the weekend.

Brown’s fiancée, Holly Luyah, gave birth to their second son, Sonny, on Saturday while the Bengals were in Pittsburgh, according to Pro Football Network’s Jay Morrison.

Sonny wasn’t due for another two weeks when Luyah’s water broke early Saturday as Brown was already in Pittsburgh, Morrison explained in his Dec. 27 article.

Brown went into the visitors’ locker room shortly after the game, where he was able to watch Sonny come into the world on FaceTime, Morrison wrote.

“I’m thankful she understands, and my family understands,” Brown told the team’s website, according to Morrison’s article. “For me, football is kind of everything right now. You don’t really get this opportunity back. You don’t get the opportunity to see a birth, either. For me, it was important to be there with the guys in Pittsburgh and to be out there with them.”

Another week of different emotions will be hitting Brown this week.

He and the Bengals head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. Brown spent two seasons with the Chiefs before joining the Bengals as a free agent in the 2023 offseason.

Sunday’s game starts at 4:25 p.m.

