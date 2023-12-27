‘Surprisingly easy’: Passenger issues at a minimum for new KCI terminal’s first holiday season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kanas City International Airport will be busier over the next few days as people return home from their holiday travels.

Justin Meyer, KCI spokesperson, said this holiday travel season has been mostly smooth so far.

“We are operating really well — no major lines, no major delays,” Meyer said. “We saw about 37,000 travelers on Thursday, which is the busiest day we’ve seen so far—today was probably about the same following the Chiefs home game, which is normally a busy day.”

TSA has ramped up its staffing to get travelers through security on time. The maximum wait time is about 10 minutes. But one area airport staff is really focusing on as more people return home is the arrival curb.

“We’ve really ramped up enforcement on that arrivals curb, which we know backs up as people try to wait for passengers,” Meyer said. “So, if you are picking someone up, please make use of the cell phone lot until they are ready to be picked up on the curb.”

There is also free 30-minute parking in the garage to help the arrival traffic run smoothly and not get clogged up.

“So, if you want to meet your arriving guests on the lower level of the garage, that’s also an option that is now complimentary for the holiday period,” Meyer said.

Traveler Katie Wiedeman and her family arrived at KCI after spending the holidays in the mountains, saying the travel in and out of the airport was better than expected, given the holiday travel rush.

“Travel was surprisingly easy,” Wiedeman said. “I think Kansas City has done a great job with the airport, getting people out. Denver could use some help getting people out, too.”

Traveler Scott Ogan said he also didn’t have any flight problems.

“It’s smoother than I think like before Christmas would be,” Ogan said.

Be sure to check flykc.com for the status of all arrivals and departures.

