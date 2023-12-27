Aging & Style
Stretch of frigid temperatures spark need for shelter donations to meet demand

By Alex Love
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - It’s hard enough just to stand out in snowy conditions for a few minutes, and that is certainly one of the reasons why winter is the busiest time of year for shelters.

But imagine being stuck outside all day and night with no food. That’s going to be the reality this week for the homeless population around Kansas City, and in Johnson County, bed space is scarce.

Shelters look to minimize the amount of people who have nowhere to go, but that task is not easy.

Project 10-20 in Lenexa is the only overnight shelter for men in Johnson County. Since opening on Dec. 1, it has been at capacity most nights. As of Tuesday evening, there were only 30 beds available in the facility. Shelter volunteers stressed that the lack of bed space shows how widespread homelessness has become in Johnson County.

With a week of snowy weather and temperatures below freezing ahead, volunteers have asked for donations of sweatpants, other wintery clothes or food.

“It’s concerning because we’ve been at capacity since day one, and I wouldn’t want to be outside on any night that we’ve had since Dec. 1,” Project 10-20 co-founder Barbara McEver explained. “I’m concerned when the really cold weather hits how that’s going to work. We try to find other places to go for people, but when we’re full so is everybody else. Thirty beds is nowhere near enough.”

Barbara and her team have sometimes had to partner with motels to give people a place to spend the night. Between Dec. 1 and April 1, Barbara McEver said she expects her charity Project 10-20 to serve about 250 people for food and shelter.

The colder months have a similar effect at City Union Mission. The organization is about 25% behind where it wants to be in donations to buy hats, gloves, and jackets.

Hot meals also translate to higher turnouts at its shelter.

“We use over 800 rolls of toilet paper every single month as an example,” City Union Mission chief development officer Karl Ploeger said. “So, the cost of that toilet paper has gone up dramatically in the last few years and everything from paper goods to bedding supplies that we need to provide to the homeless community of Kansas City.”

Volunteers are always needed, but you can also donate to Project 10-20 by clicking here.

You can donate to City Union Mission by donating money here or by dropping off clothes and goods at 1100 E. 11th St. Kansas City, MO. 64106.

