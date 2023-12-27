Aging & Style
Russell Wilson to serve as backup when Broncos take on Chargers according to multiple sources

Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson(Denver Broncos / YouTube / MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Multiple sources are reporting Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton told his team Russell Wilson will serve as a backup to Jarett Stidham against the Chargers.

The Broncos playoff chances plummeted following a home loss to the Patriots.

Adam Schefter is one of several reporting the move as is Ian Rapoport.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

