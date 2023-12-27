Russell Wilson to serve as backup when Broncos take on Chargers according to multiple sources

DENVER (KKTV) - Multiple sources are reporting Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton told his team Russell Wilson will serve as a backup to Jarett Stidham against the Chargers.

The Broncos playoff chances plummeted following a home loss to the Patriots.

Adam Schefter is one of several reporting the move as is Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Broncos are, in fact, benching Russell Wilson for the final two games, preserving their financial flexibility for the offseason.



Jarrett Stidham starts. pic.twitter.com/8sh7ORek5Q — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2023

Change in Denver: Broncos’ HC Sean Payton has informed his team that Jarrett Stidham will start Sunday vs. the Chargers, with Russell Wilson as the backup, per sources.



With a 1-3 record in the last four games, Denver is looking to spark its offense and see what it has in… pic.twitter.com/P6X2DO0jT7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2023

