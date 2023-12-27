Russell Wilson to serve as backup when Broncos take on Chargers according to multiple sources
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Multiple sources are reporting Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton told his team Russell Wilson will serve as a backup to Jarett Stidham against the Chargers.
The Broncos playoff chances plummeted following a home loss to the Patriots.
Adam Schefter is one of several reporting the move as is Ian Rapoport.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.