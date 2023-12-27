Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claimed; winner remains anonymous

FILE - A customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it in Orlando, Fla.
FILE - A customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Jamiya Coleman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - A record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot has been claimed in Florida.

On Wednesday, the Florida Lottery announced Saltines Holdings, LLC. claimed the monumental jackpot from a drawing held on Aug. 8.

The winner did not release any further information about themselves, but they did choose to take the winnings in a lump-sum payment of $794,248,882, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning ticket, which was claimed at Lottery headquarters, matched all five of the white balls and the Mega Ball number.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was a Mega Millions Quick Pick that was purchased at a Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach.

The store will also receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grain Valley Police Department, Grain Valley, Mo.
Deadly shooting between father and son Christmas night in Grain Valley
Gary Wheeler is charged with attempted capital murder.
Shawnee man charged with attempted capital murder
About 43,800 property owners in Jackson County are challenging their assessments.
Last-minute moves for Jackson County property owners and taxes
File: Woman taken to hospital later dies from gunshot wounds
KCPD: Woman shot, dies hours later at hospital
Franklin Eason was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Man charged with killing his father following argument at kitchen table on Christmas

Latest News

The Lenexa Police Department recovered two firearms and an accessory from two juveniles and...
Lenexa police seize two firearms, accessories from two juvenile suspects
36 people were arrested during an Israeli-Palestinian protest outside Los Angeles' airport on...
Pro-Palestinian protesters block airport access roads in New York, Los Angeles
A North Carolina family’s Christmas morning didn’t go as planned after their 3-year-old son...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
First responders "went above and beyond" and used a ladder to access the vehicle, salvaging...
First responders save family’s Christmas by rescuing gifts from car that crashed in water
The Lenexa Police Department recovered two firearms and an accessory from two juveniles and...
Lenexa gun seize