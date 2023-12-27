Aging & Style
Missouri minimum wage set to increase January 1; small businesses impacted

By Savannah Harrison
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:53 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s minimum wage will increase on January 1.

The wage will rise from $12 to $12.30 per hour. While this won’t be a big strain on large businesses like Walmart or Target, which are already paying more than that minimum wage, the increase will affect some small businesses.

The raise means employees will earn an additional $12 weekly if they work 40 hours. The owner of Soozeezbeez Honey Beetique, Susi Caregnato, says that her Commercial Street business will feel the strain, but that’s not necessarily bad.

“Initially, there’ll be a little bit of a strain, but really, it’s just 30 cents. Honestly, after Christmas shopping, everything has went up in price, like groceries, toys, everything’s went up. So, really, they need to make a living, too. So I don’t think it’s that big a sacrifice for businesses to pay an extra 30 cents an hour,” said Caregnato.

Caregnato hopes this wage increase benefits her employees.

“So they can afford all the prices of everything that’s going up, and, you know, normally local employees, their money goes right back into the community. So that’s what we’re supposed to do as a small business is help our community, too. So it’s just going to help benefit, you know, the local community and businesses too,” said Caregnato.

By increasing the minimum wage, some money will likely go back into the community and small businesses since people will have more money to spend. Caregnato hopes to see that with her business on Commercial Street and others around the Ozarks.

“If I have extra money, I spend the extra money. So I think definitely, you know, and as far as my employees, they have families they’re taking care of. So, I’m sure they have to spend it back in the community to take care of their families,” said Caregnato.

The minimum wage increase will be the eighth increase in Missouri since 2015. Since that year, the minimum wage has increased by $4.65 an hour.

For more information about the minimum wage increase, you can visit here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

