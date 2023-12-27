Man suspected of stealing 3 vehicles, 7 other property crimes in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man already arrested inside three stolen vehicles over the past four years and a suspect in seven additional property crimes was charged with three counts of tampering with a moto vehicle, two counts of property damage and one count of resisting arrest last week.

Noah Meyer, 22, was taken into custody after he was discovered inside a Kia which was stolen from a driveway, leaving broken glass on the ground.

Officers first located the vehicle, which was stolen in mid-August, unoccupied and parked outside an establishment associated with Meyer. The vehicle lacked a license plate and was missing a driver’s side window. Because officers knew of Meyer’s association with theft and property crimes, they believed the vehicle was stolen.

The next day, the same officers located the same, unoccupied vehicle at a Shell gas station located on Paseo Boulevard. After surveying the parked vehicle, officers saw Meyer exit the gas station and approach the driver’s side front door, prompting officers to detain him before he walked away from the vehicle.

The vehicle’s ignition had been tampered with. Surveillance footage further showed Meyer driving, parking and exiting the vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.