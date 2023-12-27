Man charged with killing his father following argument at kitchen table on Christmas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 23-year-old man was charged after being accused of shooting his father at their family home.

Court records showed Wednesday morning that Franklin Eason of Grain Valley had been sitting at a kitchen table the evening of Dec. 25 with his father, Christopher Eason, his father’s girlfriend and one of Franklin’s friends who had lived at their house for about a year.

The friend had told Christopher Eason, 44, that he was moving out of the residence in the 700 SW Woodland Circle a couple days before Dec. 25. Franklin told investigators his father was upset over the friend moving out, and that he wanted his son to beat the friend up, the court document stated.

As the argument escalated, Christopher retrieved a handgun and began to wave it around, the probable cause document indicated, before laying it on the kitchen table between him and his son.

Franklin told investigators that was when he picked up the gun and shot his dad twice before the firearm jammed. The friend of Franklin said the gun jammed, and he and Christopher’s girlfriend left the room to check on her three children who also lived at the residence.

Franklin then relayed to the two witnesses that he shot his father because he thought Christopher would have shot one of them.

The girlfriend told police that when she was checking on her kids, she heard a third shot. Franklin relayed to detectives that after the handgun jammed, he saw his father suffering from being shot, so he grabbed a gun from another room and shot Christopher a third time to end it.

Franklin Eason told police that he called two other witnesses about what he had done and that they lived in Kansas — more than an hour away. He waited on them to arrive at the Grain Valley residence before calling the police.

He was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, and booked on a $100,000 bond into the Jackson County Detention Center.

