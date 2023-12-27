Liberty Hospital IT, computer issues enter second week

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Computer and systems issues enter a second week at Liberty Hospital.

The hospital said specialists are helping with the investigation to determine the scope of the issue. Hospital leaders say the experts are making progress, but that it will take time. The hospital has not provided a timeline of when it expects to be back to normal.

In a statement, the hospital said the emergency department is open to ambulances and walk-in patients. Surgeries in operating rooms and outpatient procedures are also taking place, according to the hospital. Clinics are open and treating patients.

We would like to thank our patients, staff and community for your patience and support during our computer systems disruption. We are committed to transparency and will share information with you as we are able. To our patients who have been inconvenienced by this systems disruption, we sincerely apologize.

Ambulance crews from around the metro transported patients from Liberty Hospital to other area hospitals last week because of the IT issues.

As the investigation into the problem continued, KCTV5 heard from patients who say they’ve shown up for canceled appointments, but were not notified about the change.

Other patients said surgeries were canceled and were concerned whether procedures could be rescheduled before the end of the year to meet insurance deductibles.

We have asked the hospital for information about the issues, and will add the update to this story when the information is provided.

If you’ve had an experience involving care at Liberty Hospital that you’d like to share, email Investigate@KCTV5.com.

