Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Lenexa police seize two firearms, accessories from two juvenile suspects

The Lenexa Police Department recovered two firearms and an accessory from two juveniles and...
The Lenexa Police Department recovered two firearms and an accessory from two juveniles and one adult suspect earlier this month during a night shift.(Lenexa Police Department)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Lenexa police officers seized a loaded AK-47, a stolen Glock handgun and a high-capacity drum magazine in the possession of two juveniles, 17 and 16 years old, and 18-year-old Jeremiah Dial last month.

Dial, who is from Lee’s Summit, was charged with two counts of aggravated endangerment of a child and one count of felony fleeing a law enforcement officer. The two juveniles were each charged with possession of a firearm.

Jeremiah Dial, 18, was charged with fleeing law enforcement and endangerment of a child.
Jeremiah Dial, 18, was charged with fleeing law enforcement and endangerment of a child.(JOCO Courts)

A night shift officer was patrolling around midnight when he saw a suspicious vehicle leave an apartment complex while speeding. The officer attempted to cite the driver for a traffic violation, but the vehicle sped off quickly.

Advised by dispatchers monitoring traffic cameras, the officer and his K9 companion eventually stopped the fleeing vehicle using a grappler police bumper.

All three suspects were taken into custody.

“While you sleep, our officers and dispatchers are working together to apprehend those committing crimes in Lenexa,” the department wrote in an X post.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grain Valley Police Department, Grain Valley, Mo.
Deadly shooting between father and son Christmas night in Grain Valley
Gary Wheeler is charged with attempted capital murder.
Shawnee man charged with attempted capital murder
About 43,800 property owners in Jackson County are challenging their assessments.
Last-minute moves for Jackson County property owners and taxes
File: Woman taken to hospital later dies from gunshot wounds
KCPD: Woman shot, dies hours later at hospital
Franklin Eason was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Man charged with killing his father following argument at kitchen table on Christmas

Latest News

Douglas County says some ticketed drivers received incorrect court dates
One person died Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on I-435 at Eastwood...
One dead in northbound I-435 crash at Sni A Bar Road
The Lenexa Police Department recovered two firearms and an accessory from two juveniles and...
Lenexa gun seize
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
One unhoused person killed in early Sunday shooting homicide