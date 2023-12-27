Lenexa police seize two firearms, accessories from two juvenile suspects
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Lenexa police officers seized a loaded AK-47, a stolen Glock handgun and a high-capacity drum magazine in the possession of two juveniles, 17 and 16 years old, and 18-year-old Jeremiah Dial last month.
Dial, who is from Lee’s Summit, was charged with two counts of aggravated endangerment of a child and one count of felony fleeing a law enforcement officer. The two juveniles were each charged with possession of a firearm.
A night shift officer was patrolling around midnight when he saw a suspicious vehicle leave an apartment complex while speeding. The officer attempted to cite the driver for a traffic violation, but the vehicle sped off quickly.
Advised by dispatchers monitoring traffic cameras, the officer and his K9 companion eventually stopped the fleeing vehicle using a grappler police bumper.
All three suspects were taken into custody.
“While you sleep, our officers and dispatchers are working together to apprehend those committing crimes in Lenexa,” the department wrote in an X post.
