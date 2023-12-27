Aging & Style
KCPD: Woman shot, dies hours later at hospital
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tuesday just after 9 p.m. Kansas City Police were called to the 2500 block of Myrtle Avenue for a shooting.

They arrived at the home and found what looked to be evidence of a crime scene.

People at the home told police a woman had been shot and was being driven to the hospital by a family member.

While on the way to the hospital, the driver pulled over and called 911 for assistance. Officers and EMS responded to that secondary location and transported the victim the rest of the way to the emergency room.

Detectives responded to the original scene for investigation and crime scene processing.

Several hours later, detectives were notified by hospital staff that the victim died from her injuries.

Detectives are working to gather leads about what led up to the shooting and the identification of any suspect(s).

