KC activist Clay Chastain sues Kansas City mayor, city manager alleging election interference

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Clay Chastain, a local activist who has tried and failed to run for Kansas City mayor at least three times, filed a lawsuit in Jackson County, Missouri accusing Mayor Quinton Lucas, City Manager Brian Platt and the City of Kansas City of malicious arrest, malicious prosecution and election interference.

Chastain, who resides in Virginia, will represent himself and seeks one million dollars or “whatever amount the Court deems fair and just” in damages.

The lawsuit says that earlier this year, in February, Chastain entered City Hal intending to ask Lucas why he refused to debate him. Security allowed him inside the building but refused to let him upstairs because the building does not allow campaigning inside and a City Council meeting was about to begin.

When Chastain insisted he was not campaigning and refused to leave, security called the police who took Chastain into custody “in a paddy wagon,” charging him with trespassing. A month later, a municipal judge dismissed Chastain’s charges, ruling Chastain was not campaigning at City Hall.

“There was no probable cause — just a political cause — for stopping [Chastain] and then falsely, unlawfully and maliciously prosecute [Chastain],” the lawsuit reads.

Chastain, in his lawsuit, claimed the incident is an infringement on free speech because, on days where City Council meets, “free political speech” is typically allowed. He alleges the three defendants did not have probable cause to arrest him and that they “collaborated, conspired and prosecuted” Chastain in order to harm his reputation, prevent him from asking questions, “humiliate and embarrass” him and interfere with the election.

He wrote that even in the “highly improbably case” that Platt and Lucas were not involved in the incident, someone at the city is, making the city still liable.

Chastain also filed a lawsuit alleging First and Fourth amendment violations in federal court.

“For decades, KC’s Gov’t. has struck down the People’s Freedom of Speech (blocked their petitions, undermined their petitions and overturned their petition election). These past violations (of the people’s freedom to petition) have now compounded into another violation, Freedom of Speech against the Citizen who initiated those petitions,” Chastain wrote in a news release emailed to KCTV5. “When a government denies freedom of speech to the people - it fears what the people want. When a government denies freedom of speech to a citizen - it fears what the citizen will say.”

Earlier this year, Chastain again tried and failed to win the office of mayor, garnering approximately 19% of votes. Chastain also ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in Missouri. again garnering around 19% of votes.

