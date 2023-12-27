Kansas Judicial Branch restores access to case management system at slower pace

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Judicial Branch is continuing to restore its case management system in district courts.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials said access to the eFiling system is expected after the first of the year.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials indicated the phase restoration of the Kansas eCourt case management system in district courts continues at a slower pace than planned.

According to Kansas Judicial Branch officials, the case management system is used by district courts to process cases. It is one of several information systems that was temporarily incapacitated by the Oct. 12 cyberattack.

District courts in nine judicial districts encompassing 28 counties had access to the case management system restored as of Dec. 19. Two more judicial districts were added Dec. 22, eight were added yesterday, and one will be added this afternoon.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials said the restoration plan originally called for courts in 104 counties to be back on the case management system by the end of last week but the system performance slowed the effort.

Courts that regained access Dec. 22 and after include the following:

The two judicial districts that regained access December 22 are:

28th Judicial District: Ottawa and Saline counties

30th Judicial District: Barber, Harper, Kingman, Pratt, and Sumner counties

Judicial districts that regained access yesterday are:

2nd Judicial District: Jackson, Jefferson, Pottawatomie, and Wabaunsee counties

6th Judicial District: Bourbon, Linn, and Miami counties

11th Judicial District: Cherokee, Crawford, and Labette counties

14th Judicial District: Chautauqua and Montgomery counties

16th Judicial District: Clark, Comanche, Ford, Gray, Kiowa, and Meade counties

20th Judicial District: Barton, Ellsworth, Rice, Russell, and Stafford counties

22nd Judicial District: Brown, Doniphan, Marshall, and Nemaha counties

24th Judicial District: Edwards, Hodgeman, Lane, Ness, Pawnee, and Rush counties

The 18th Judicial District, which is Sedgwick County, will regain access this afternoon.

Kansas Judicial Branch shared how they are resolving performance issues.

Kansas courts officials said as more courts regained access to the case management system, court personnel reported performance issues affecting how financial activities are recorded.

Officials indicated through troubleshooting the issues with support from system experts, the Office of Judicial Administration determined case processing and backfilling case events are unaffected and can continue.

System experts will continue to troubleshoot, isolate and resolve system performance issues that impact recording financial activities.

Kansas Judicial Branch shared about electronic payments to the courts.

Officials said until performance issued are resolved, courts operating on the case management system will continue to use a paper receipting process adopted after the Oct. 12 cyberattack.

When the system issues are resolved, courts will take payments electronically.

Kansas Judicial Branch shared about portal access through the courthouse terminals only.

Officials indicated when the case management system is restored in a district court, that court can offer visitors the option to search district court case information through a courthouse terminal.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials said because courts have not had access to the case management system for several weeks, case events and case documents dated after Oct. 12 are not likely to show up in search, at least initially. It could take courts several weeks to bring all base events and documents up to date.

A similar search capability through the web-based Kansas District Court Public Access Portal will not be available until sometime after all district courts have their access to the case management system restored.

The public can continue to search cases through a public access service center in the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka or visit a district court that has regained access to the case management system.

Kansas Judicial Branch shared clerk of district court hours of operation.

The Office of Judicial Administration recommended district courts consider several strategies to bring the case management system up to date. One recommendation is to temporarily modify clerk office hours to give staff uninterrupted time to focus on entering case events and adding documents.

A person who has business with a court clerk’s office is advised to check the district court’s website or call the court clerk’s office to verify their current hours of operation. Modified clerk office hours do not affect scheduled court appearances.

Court contact information is available HERE.

Kansas Judicial Branch shared Kansas Courts eFiling information.

Officials with the Kansas Judicial Branch said the Kansas Courts eFiling system used by attorneys to electronically file documents in district courts is expected to be available after the case management system is restored in district courts, or after the first of the year.

Kansas Judicial Branch shared appellate information systems.

The eFiling and case management systems used by the Kansas Supreme Court and the Kansas Court of Appeals will be brought back online after district court systems. The Office of Judicial Administration will share a timeline as work advances.

Updates on the cyberattack and efforts to restore court information systems online can be found HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.