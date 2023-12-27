Aging & Style
Jason Bean leaves the Kansas football program with a lasting legacy

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (9) holds up the MVP trophy after after the team's 49-36 win...
Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (9) holds up the MVP trophy after after the team's 49-36 win over UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Katie Maher
Updated: 5 hours ago
PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - In his final game as a Jayhawk, Jason Bean proved why he’ll leave a legacy within the Kansas football program.

“These past three years, it’s been a journey. There’s been ups and downs, and I’ve learned plenty of lessons. Good and bad lessons. I think the credit goes to my teammates though.”

Six touchdowns and 449 passing yards. That’s how Bean ended his collegiate career at Chase Field on Tuesday night in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, leading KU to its first bowl win since 2008.

Head coach Lance Leipold wasted no time expressing his happiness for Bean after the historic performance.

“That special place in your heart for someone that you’re pulling for. And for him to have this opportunity in this bowl game, to be up on that stage and be one of the players of the game and everything else, you could see the joy his teammates had,” Coach Leipold said. “His legacy is not only gonna be as a player, but what a great teammate he was as well.”

Bean didn’t have to come back to Lawrence this season, but he wanted to spend one last season with the program, and help finish the mission of turning it around.

“Just to have the season that we did last year, and for it to end the way that it did, it just makes this season that much better. It makes this ending that much more sweet, and like I said I’m thankful for this team and everything they’ve done for me. They’ve made me a better person, and I’ll forever be thankful for that,” Bean said after the game.

Bean can now leave the program knowing he succeeded in helping change it for the better.

