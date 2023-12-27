Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Scattered rain/snow mix, highs in the mid 30s

Scattered rain/snow mix, highs in the mid 30s
By Greg Bennett
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Low pressure continues to slowly drift to the east today. Scattered snow showers and a wintry mix will remain common through the rest of the morning and early afternoon and will transition to a wintry mix from then on. Accumulation is minimal near a quarter of an inch. The most concern will lie on the roadways as temperatures mainly stick near freezing, which may lead to black ice, especially lower dips in the road or Bridgeways. The temperature this afternoon is expected to range between 34° and 37° but with wind gusts coming in on the backside of this low-pressure system near 30 mph, feel-like temperatures are anticipated in the lower 20s or upper teens. Keeping the heat on and staying warm overall will be key.

Forecast Track
Forecast Track(KCTV 5)

This area of low pressure is expected to exit late tonight with a few potential isolated snow showers to our extreme eastern counties Thursday morning a 20% chance for snow or rain snow mix has been added to the forecast Thursday as a precaution but overall a dryer pattern will take over as high-pressure enters in from the northwest. Temperatures are anticipated to rise but not drastically. Lower 40s are expected by the end of this week but with a change in wind direction just in time for the holiday weekend, temperatures will revert to the lower and middle 30s. Though we will be dry ringing in the new year, it will be well worthwhile to wear layers if you plan on celebrating outdoors. Temperatures near midnight of New Year’s Eve are expected in the lower 20s with feel like temperatures in the lower teens.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grain Valley Police Department, Grain Valley, Mo.
Deadly shooting between father and son Christmas night in Grain Valley
Gary Wheeler is charged with attempted capital murder.
Shawnee man charged with attempted capital murder
About 43,800 property owners in Jackson County are challenging their assessments.
Last-minute moves for Jackson County property owners and taxes
File: Gift Returns
Growing number of retailers charge for return shipping, millions to receive at least one unwanted gift
Raytown Police identify two victims of shooting.
Raytown police investigate Christmas Eve homicide

Latest News

Scattered rain/snow mix, highs in the mid 30s
Scattered rain/snow mix, highs in the mid 30s
FORECAST: FIRST WARN in effect as snow, chilly conditions envelope Kansas City area
FORECAST: FIRST WARN in effect as snow, chilly conditions envelope Kansas City area
Winter Weather Advisory scaled back for Kansas City metro area
Winter Weather Advisory scaled back for Kansas City metro area
FORECAST: FIRST WARN in effect as snow, chilly conditions envelope Kansas City area
FORECAST: FIRST WARN in effect as snow, chilly conditions envelope Kansas City area