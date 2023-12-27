FIRST WARN FORECAST: Scattered rain/snow mix, highs in the mid 30s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Low pressure continues to slowly drift to the east today. Scattered snow showers and a wintry mix will remain common through the rest of the morning and early afternoon and will transition to a wintry mix from then on. Accumulation is minimal near a quarter of an inch. The most concern will lie on the roadways as temperatures mainly stick near freezing, which may lead to black ice, especially lower dips in the road or Bridgeways. The temperature this afternoon is expected to range between 34° and 37° but with wind gusts coming in on the backside of this low-pressure system near 30 mph, feel-like temperatures are anticipated in the lower 20s or upper teens. Keeping the heat on and staying warm overall will be key.

Forecast Track (KCTV 5)

This area of low pressure is expected to exit late tonight with a few potential isolated snow showers to our extreme eastern counties Thursday morning a 20% chance for snow or rain snow mix has been added to the forecast Thursday as a precaution but overall a dryer pattern will take over as high-pressure enters in from the northwest. Temperatures are anticipated to rise but not drastically. Lower 40s are expected by the end of this week but with a change in wind direction just in time for the holiday weekend, temperatures will revert to the lower and middle 30s. Though we will be dry ringing in the new year, it will be well worthwhile to wear layers if you plan on celebrating outdoors. Temperatures near midnight of New Year’s Eve are expected in the lower 20s with feel like temperatures in the lower teens.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.