FIRST WARN FORECAST: Off and on wintry mix continues into Wednesday night

By Warren Sears
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The end of our wet few days is in sight. We still have off-and-on light snow/wintry mix to deal with this evening and into the overnight. No additional snowfall accumulation is expected and roadways should mainly just stay wet. As temperatures drop to the lower 30s overnight, we will watch for a few slick spots to develop, but travel should not be impacted much. The light rain/snow mix continues into early Thursday morning, then we dry out.

Mostly cloudy skies are still expected with highs in the upper 30s. We warm a few more degrees on Friday and Saturday with highs near normal in the lower 40s. Right now, the forecast looks mainly dry, but just chilly. New Year’s Eve plans will be cold, with wind chills likely in the teens late Sunday evening. We start the new year on a colder note also with highs in the 30s for many days next week.

