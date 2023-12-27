Douglas County says some ticketed drivers received incorrect court dates

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Check your tickets. On Wednesday, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said some drivers may have received an erroneous court date.

Drivers who received a citation from the Kansas Highway Patrol asking them to appear in Douglas County District Court on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, were given an incorrect date.

According to the DA’s office, drivers who were asked to appear that day are actually supposed to appear in traffic court on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at 8:15 a.m. unless fines and court costs have been paid prior to that date.

Anyone with questions can contact the District Attorney’s Office at 785-832-8202.

