Black communities aim to inspire youth during Kwanzaa celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tuesday marked the first day of the week-long celebration of Kwanzaa.

As those who celebrate light seven candles to signify its seven principles, Kansas City groups are hoping to light a fire in the hearts of local Black communities.

“We don’t want to be left out of telling our own cultural story, and we definitely don’t want to be left out of the resources that are hugely abundant amongst us that we can continue to leverage and grow,” said National Black United Front-Kansas City chapter chair Shafeeqa Small.

The holiday was created in 1966 as a non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots. The principles include unity, creativity, collective responsibility, self-determination, faith and purpose. Small has celebrated this day within her own family since the age of five.

“Since Kwanzaa is not a religious holiday, it wasn’t anything that was being taken from anyone’s personal beliefs,” she said, “but it was a shared set of values.”

She described how Kwanzaa is about bringing Black communities together to celebrate and reflect on African American history and culture. Organizers said there is no more fitting place to celebrate than one of the city’s most historic districts. The 18th and Vine District has roots in the advancement of Black culture, art, and expression.

“If you take creative people and place them somewhere where they have the freedom to expand, you’re gonna get things like jazz,” said American Jazz Museum senior manager James McGee.

He describes how during the turn of the 20th century, the district became a hub of Black business and art, including the historic Gem Theater, where the celebration is taking place. In the face of racial adversity and segregation, Black communities thrived.

“You’re going to get things like the architecture and the beginnings of rock and roll through blues like Joe Turner,” McGee said.

The National Black United Front is organizing this year’s event in collaboration with the American Jazz Museum and the city of Kansas City, Missouri. The theme focuses on the youth.

Musical performances aim to inspire them to be creative. Being exposed to vendors in various industries like food, health and wellness, and finance, intends to drive them to make a difference in their own communities. Youth activists will be given a platform to talk about the work they are doing at the city level.

“We want to continue to lift them up and carry on that richness and celebrate who we are because of those things and now we’re making our own history,” said Small.

Programs on Dec. 26 through Dec. 31 will be held at the historic Gem Theater located at 1615 E. 18th Street in Kansas City. It concludes with Unity Fest on Jan. 1 at the Nefertiti Ballroom at 1314 Quindaro KCKS at 3 p.m.

