One dead in northbound I-435 crash at Sni A Bar Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on I-435 Wednesday afternoon.

A white Mack semi-truck, tractor and trailer was stopped due to a mechanical issue in the second lane of northbound I-435. A red Ford F-150 truck traveling northbound in the same lane struck the stalled tractor trailer, killing the Ford driver, according to police.

The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured. The death marks the 101st fatal collision of the year compared to 87 at this time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.

