Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

One dead in northbound I-435 crash at Sni A Bar Road

One person died Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on I-435 at Eastwood...
One person died Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on I-435 at Eastwood Trafficway.(KC Scout)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on I-435 Wednesday afternoon.

A white Mack semi-truck, tractor and trailer was stopped due to a mechanical issue in the second lane of northbound I-435. A red Ford F-150 truck traveling northbound in the same lane struck the stalled tractor trailer, killing the Ford driver, according to police.

The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured. The death marks the 101st fatal collision of the year compared to 87 at this time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ: Lenexa police seize two firearms, accessories from two juvenile suspects

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grain Valley Police Department, Grain Valley, Mo.
Deadly shooting between father and son Christmas night in Grain Valley
Gary Wheeler is charged with attempted capital murder.
Shawnee man charged with attempted capital murder
About 43,800 property owners in Jackson County are challenging their assessments.
Last-minute moves for Jackson County property owners and taxes
File: Woman taken to hospital later dies from gunshot wounds
KCPD: Woman shot, dies hours later at hospital
Franklin Eason was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Man charged with killing his father following argument at kitchen table on Christmas

Latest News

Douglas County says some ticketed drivers received incorrect court dates
The Lenexa Police Department recovered two firearms and an accessory from two juveniles and...
Lenexa police seize two firearms, accessories from two juvenile suspects
The Lenexa Police Department recovered two firearms and an accessory from two juveniles and...
Lenexa gun seize
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
One unhoused person killed in early Sunday shooting homicide