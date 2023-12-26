Raytown police investigate Christmas Eve homicide

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - One man was killed in a shooting homicide over the holiday weekend.

Just after 8:30 in the morning on December 24th, Raytown police responded to reports of a homicide in the 9800 block of 77th Terrace.

When they arrived, police found a man’s body lying in the driveway with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old KC resident Marco Minor, who also went by Amber Minor.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

