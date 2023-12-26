Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

More retailers charging fees for holiday returns

According to the logistics company Happy Returns, more than 80% of merchants are now charging...
According to the logistics company Happy Returns, more than 80% of merchants are now charging a fee for at least some returns.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may have to pay to return those gifts you don’t want.

According to the logistics company Happy Returns, more than 80% of merchants are now charging a fee for at least some returns.

Macy’s, Abercrombie, J.Crew, and H&M have all added shipping fees for mail-in returns.

Amazon has also started charging $1 to return items to UPS stores.

One reason companies charge fees is because it hurts their profitability. They have to cover the cost of the shipping fees and then have to mark down the returned goods to sell them.

Data from the National Retail Federation shows that customers sent back nearly 17% of the merchandise they purchased last year. That’s up from 8% in 2019.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donnie Erwin car
Human remains found in search for missing Camden County man
Gary Wheeler is charged with attempted capital murder.
Shawnee man charged with attempted capital murder
Four seriously injured in Cass County crash
Weather forecast for snow on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023.
FORECAST: First Warn in place Tuesday for possible snow showers
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts during the second half of an NFL football...
Sloppy offense dooms Chiefs in 20-14 loss to Raiders

Latest News

In this photo provided by Nebraska State Patrol, two tractor-trailers lose control on...
Ice storms and blizzards pummel the central US on the day after Christmas
Advice on reselling your unwanted items
Advice on reselling your unwanted items
Advice on selling your unwanted items
This December, federal authorities reported a seven-day average of more than 9,600 migrant...
Migrant crisis puts pressure on border officials
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
The rapper Ye, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, issues an apology in Hebrew