MoDOT warns drivers to plan ahead for post-holiday travels due to weather

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Winter weather is expected to move through the Heartland on Wednesday, and the Missouri Department of Transportation is asking drivers to take precautions.

According to the National Weather Service, from mid-Missouri north to the Iowa state line, drivers could see up to two inches of a snowy mix with slushy conditions, while areas in the southern half of the state may see a mix of rain and snow.

MoDOT encourages all motorists to be prepared for changing road conditions as many are traveling for the holidays.

Motorists are asked to use extra caution: leave early and slow down for the conditions, buckle up and avoid distractions. MoDOT urges drivers to be especially cautious on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.

MoDOT notes if you encounter a snowplow on the road, always give crews room to work. Do not tailgate or try to pass.

According to MoDOT, the department will continue to monitor the forecast and road conditions for updates and will have crews clearing roadways as conditions warrant.

To see road conditions in Missouri, visit www.modot.org.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.