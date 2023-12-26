Missie B’s Christmas dinner tradition, serving LGBTQ community for 50 years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For many people, Christmas is all about traditions. For Missie B’s in Westport, that’s opening their doors to serve a warm holiday meal, a tradition that started 50 years ago.

The owner, Michael Burns, said as a part of the LGBTQ community, he started the potluck so that everyone has a place to go for Christmas.

“Back then, a lot of people had families who didn’t want them in their houses,” Burns said. “It means a lot to me; it’s my extended family.”

Ever since, it’s been a dinner that has touched the lives of many people in the community, like Betty Harter.

Missie B’s in Westport, opens their doors to serve a warm holiday meal, a tradition that started 50 years ago. (kctv)

“I’ve lost most of my family, so just to know that I have someplace to go,” Harter said.

Harter has been coming to Missie B’s since 1997.

“It’s just a very special place where you can go and just be who you are.”

Patrick Hall, who helps run the bar, said they’ll continue to do this for years to come.

“Just seeing them all have a place to be and us all being together, it really is just very warming,” Hall said. “It’s because of stuff like this and us all embracing and being together that makes it all worth wile.”

Any leftover food is taken to homeless shelters.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.