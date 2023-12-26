Last-minute moves for Jackson County property owners and taxes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Property taxes are due for Jackson County homeowners where the recent assessment and accompanying tax bills are now under a cloud of controversy.

The state auditor said the law was violated. The Missouri Attorney General and State Tax Commission have filed a lawsuit against the county and numerous employees.

All of this has created confusion for property owners who are now in uncharted territory.

The State Tax Commission may be an avenue for homeowners seeking relief, but an appeal must be filed by Dec. 31.

No decision yet?

The State Tax Commission has posted information for confused Jackson County taxpayers explaining that if your appeal was filed with the county but not resolved, you can file an appeal with the STC.

This applies to homeowners who never heard back from Jackson County. This also applies to homeowners who had an informal hearing and decided to take the next step and go before the Board of Equalization.

ALSO READ: State auditor blasts Jackson County in initial review of property tax assessment

The Board of Equalization is no longer holding hearings following the announcement of the lawsuit — it was named in the lawsuit. The State Tax Commission is the only option left for those homeowners.

Late notices or no notice?

The STC notice explains homeowners can file a new appeal to the STC if their assessment notice comes late.

KCTV5 reached out to the State Tax Commission for clarification and received this response from chief counsel Amy Westermann:

“If taxpayers had less than 30 days’ notice to file their BOE appeal, they can file an appeal directly with the STC.

“The STC is aware that the Jackson County Assessment Department did not send all notices of increased assessment to Jackson County taxpayers by June 15 as required under state statute.”

15% and higher increases

Attorneys representing homeowners in a recently filed class action lawsuit now offer representation before the STC.

The Humphrey, Farrington and McClain law firm believes the 15% issue is something many homeowners can win on pointing out the STC is suing the county for a lack of valid physical inspections as required by state statute.

The law firm argues the county may have won a recent lawsuit in court due to the timing of when the lawsuit was filed but the legal issue remains before the courts and the STC.

“It was about procedure. The Supreme Court did not rule on the merits. It held that folks had to go to the BOE or the State Tax Commission. And it held that tens and tens of thousands of folks can still go to the State Tax Commission by Dec. 31. We want to help those folks,” said attorney Jonathan Soper.

ALSO READ: Aggrieved Jackson County homeowners react to state auditor report

The law firm now has an assessment survey for homeowners to sign up for help (with a fee) and is even running commercials.

They plan to bring the issue before the STC on an individual basis. This law firm is also encouraging people to contact them for late notices. Their website argues that “late” should be defined as receiving your assessment on or after June 10.

Already settled?

Property owners who have agreed to a settlement with the county have a murkier path. Private attorneys seem interested in representing homeowners with a clear open case.

The newly filed lawsuit by the Missouri Attorney General and State Tax Commission claims homeowners were pressured to take settlement deals believing things could get even worse if their cases went before the Board of Equalization.

From the lawsuit:

This is made worse by the fact that property owners are pressured to accept the values offered to them at this level. For instance, when it is made clear to property owners that is an informal rather than formal review, Defendants tell the property owners that if they do not accept the value offered they are at risk of receiving a higher value at the Board of Equalization.

The only clear remedy for these homeowners appears to be waiting for courts to rule or possibly hiring their own attorneys and bringing the issue before the STC. There is no clear legal path for a homeowner to challenge a settled value.

Do you have to pay your tax bill? YES

Both the Attorney General and the Missouri State Auditor point out that taxes must be paid by December 31st. State law is clear that interest and penalties will apply to late payments.

But both offices believe taxpayers should consider “paying under protest.” This means you pay your bill but you officially contest your bill.

The Missouri State Tax Commission offers clear guidance on its website of what to write on your check and what needs to be filed in court.

A local attorney is also helping homeowners for free.

Jackson County’s response

Jackson County’s Assessment Director Gail McCann Beatty has declined interviews with KCTV5. She has publicly defended the assessment in meetings saying it’s her job to assess homes at market value.

Beatty recently downplayed the accuracy of the auditor’s report in a statement.

“As the Jackson County Assessor, I acknowledge the preliminary findings presented by the Missouri State Auditor’s Office regarding our assessment process. These preliminary findings are being carefully reviewed and thoroughly analyzed by our internal team. While we believe there are mistakes in these preliminary findings, we remain actively engaged with the auditors to ensure a comprehensive understanding of their observations and correct any inaccuracies. Specifically, it is our position that Section 137.115 was fully complied with.”

The County released a statement regarding the unprecedented lawsuit by the State Attorney General and State Tax Commission as “political.”

Numerous municipalities have filed their own lawsuits against Jackson County over the property tax debacle, including Lee’s Summit, Blue Springs and Independence.

For more stories regarding Tax Assessment Trouble, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.