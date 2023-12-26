Growing number of retailers charge for return shipping, millions to receive at least one unwanted gift

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s the day after Christmas meaning gifts are being utilized in garages, kids are playing in the living rooms, people are trying on the clothes they got, and some are searching for ways to take the gifts back without anyone finding out.

A growing number of major retailers are now charging for return shipping with a survey finding 40% of consumers planning to take at least one gift back.

Finder.com finds 53% of people feel disappointed for receiving an unwanted gift – totaling around 138 million American adults. 46% of people say clothing and accessories are the most unwanted gifts, followed by household items at 31%, and then cosmetics and fragrances at 25%.

The findings also show men are less discerning than women receiving an unwanted gift. 44% of men said they receive one compared to 61% of women during the holidays.

The average adult says that unwanted gift costs roughly $66 meaning around $9.1 billion will be spent on unwanted gifts..

A growing number of major retailers are now charging for return shipping.

The logistics company Narvar reports 40% of companies are adding a fee which is up from 31 percent last year. Amazon is charging a dollar for packages taken to UPS. Narvar estimates a $100 item could cost a retailer $32 to get back and resell.

Consumer Reports Deals Editor Samantha Gordon said most retailers allow returns until the end of January, but there are exceptions for electronics.

“If you are thinking about making a return make sure that you don’t open any packages, leave all tags in place. Things like that can help expedite your return and make sure you get the full value back,” she said. “That return window might be a lot smaller. Apple, for instance, only gives you until the middle of January, and Best Buy is the same.”

