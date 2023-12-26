Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Growing number of retailers charge for return shipping, millions to receive at least one unwanted gift

Growing number of retailers charge for return shipping, millions to receive at least one unwanted gift
By Joe Hennessy
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s the day after Christmas meaning gifts are being utilized in garages, kids are playing in the living rooms, people are trying on the clothes they got, and some are searching for ways to take the gifts back without anyone finding out.

A growing number of major retailers are now charging for return shipping with a survey finding 40% of consumers planning to take at least one gift back.

Finder.com finds 53% of people feel disappointed for receiving an unwanted gift – totaling around 138 million American adults. 46% of people say clothing and accessories are the most unwanted gifts, followed by household items at 31%, and then cosmetics and fragrances at 25%.

The findings also show men are less discerning than women receiving an unwanted gift. 44% of men said they receive one compared to 61% of women during the holidays.

The average adult says that unwanted gift costs roughly $66 meaning around $9.1 billion will be spent on unwanted gifts..

A growing number of major retailers are now charging for return shipping.

The logistics company Narvar reports 40% of companies are adding a fee which is up from 31 percent last year. Amazon is charging a dollar for packages taken to UPS. Narvar estimates a $100 item could cost a retailer $32 to get back and resell.

Consumer Reports Deals Editor Samantha Gordon said most retailers allow returns until the end of January, but there are exceptions for electronics.

“If you are thinking about making a return make sure that you don’t open any packages, leave all tags in place. Things like that can help expedite your return and make sure you get the full value back,” she said. “That return window might be a lot smaller. Apple, for instance, only gives you until the middle of January, and Best Buy is the same.”

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donnie Erwin car
Human remains found in search for missing Camden County man
Gary Wheeler is charged with attempted capital murder.
Shawnee man charged with attempted capital murder
Four seriously injured in Cass County crash
Weather forecast for snow on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023.
FORECAST: First Warn in place Tuesday for possible snow showers
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043. Or, if you wish...
KCPD reports shooting homicide in Independence Plaza neighborhood

Latest News

Growing number of retailers charge for return shipping, millions to receive at least one...
Growing number of retailers charge for return shipping, millions to receive at least one unwanted gift
Expected Wind Strength
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cloudy with some flurries, highs in the mid 30s Tuesday
Cloudy with some flurries, highs in the mid 30s Tuesday
Cloudy with some flurries, highs in the mid 30s Tuesday
Missie B's Christmas dinner tradition