Friends of Chiefs Super Fan carry on his legacy at first home game since his passing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs Christmas game against the Las Vegas Raiders was the first home game that tailgaters experienced without Chiefs super fan, “Da Beard” since his recent passing.

Daniel Nelson, “Da Beard” stood out in parking lot outside of Arrowhead Stadium with his Red Beard, wigs, and face paint. Nelson was known to embrace every Chiefs fan he met.

Today, his friends took on that same attitude to ensure his memory lives on.

“He would want us all to be here and celebrate his life on Christmas,” longtime friend Wendie Mayberry said.

Mayberry has been tailgating with her group for 15 years outside of Arrowhead Stadium. However, this gathering wasn’t the same.

“It’s very hard to come out here and not see Daniel,” Mayberry expressed. “He’s been part of us for a really long time. Just the atmosphere is not the same.”

Together with Sam Chainz, and Lynn Schmidt, also known as Weird Wolf, Daniel would stop by many tailgates to excite fans.

“We’re used to him running around giving us bear hugs,” Schmidt shared. “But we’re here in his honor making this whole game happen.”

“He was everywhere, he would cover every square inch of this stadium,” Chainz recalled. “So, like I would just see him peak around the corner by a car and that’s how I knew he was here.”

“He was always the life of the party, if you didn’t have face paint on, he would paint your face,” Mayberry added. “He was just a fabulous human everybody should have known. If they didn’t, they missed out.”

“Da Beard” left a major impact on Chiefs Kingdom near and far. Now, those close to him want to honor his life by spreading the same joy of being a Chiefs fan as he had.

“We’re going to be here regardless one way or another,” Schmidt said. “Not having Daniel here is part of that but that’s ok we’re getting by that. But being out at a Chiefs game is what we live for, it’s part of our happy time, that was his happy time.”

Nelson was only 43 years old. He died in a single-car crash after striking a railroad bridge in Independence, Mo, on Monday, Dec. 11.

Police believe alcohol was involved.

