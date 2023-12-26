FORECAST: FIRST WARN in effect as snow, chilly conditions envelope Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The post-Christmas snow is here. Expect off-and-on snow showers for the rest of Tuesday evening and even lasting in midday on Wednesday. This storm system overhead is stationary and not moving much.

Thankfully, we are seeing a lot of the initial snow melting on contact with the roads. We could however have some accumulation in grassy surfaces first.

The later you go, the higher the chance for some slick spots to develop on area roadways. I do not expect any major cancellations, but a few road/air delays are possible.

This carries over into Wednesday as well. When it is all said and done, a trace to 1″ of snow is the most likely scenario, with a few spots maybe picking up 2″.

First Warn 5 Winter Weather Advisory (KCTV5)

Lows overnight drop to near 30 degrees, with mid-30s for highs on Wednesday. We will continue to keep the flow of colder air through the end of the week.

Our warmest temperature through the 7-day forecast is 42 on Saturday! Ending 2023 on a cool note.

